FUZE Token (FUZE) One Day Volume Tops $5,459.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $42,203.00 and approximately $5,459.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token token can currently be purchased for $50.55 or 0.00569841 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 835 tokens. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.