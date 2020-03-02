FY2019 Earnings Estimate for I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($27.80) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARQT. Guggenheim started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan Silverstein acquired 558,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $14,329,888.32.

