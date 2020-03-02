FY2019 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Raised by National Bank Financial (CVE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

