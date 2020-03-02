FY2019 EPS Estimates for Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Decreased by Analyst

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of TSE GUY opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. Guyana Goldfields has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.52.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

