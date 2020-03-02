FY2019 EPS Estimates for TETRA Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 14.20%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

TTI opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.