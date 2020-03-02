FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

EXR opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,337. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

