FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $525.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 721,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

