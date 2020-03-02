FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Issued By DA Davidson

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAM. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RYAM opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 199,365 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

