FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Xencor Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

