FY2020 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.80. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

