FY2020 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Issued By Capital One Financial

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

