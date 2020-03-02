FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aimia Inc Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aimia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$3.23 on Monday. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

