FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amarin in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $14.67 on Monday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.