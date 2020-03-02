FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by Cormark (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.96.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.