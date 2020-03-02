FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Lifted by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of CHK opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,646,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 426,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 639,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,690 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

