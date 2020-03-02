FY2020 EPS Estimates for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.08 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVH. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

EVH stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evolent Health by 112.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 20.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Evolent Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 278,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,210,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

