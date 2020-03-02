FY2020 EPS Estimates for Horiba Ltd Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Horiba in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horiba’s FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of HRIBF opened at $57.82 on Monday. Horiba has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

