FY2020 EPS Estimates for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

SJM opened at $102.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 52.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 485,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

