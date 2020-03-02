FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.74).

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $550.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.53. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

