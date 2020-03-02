FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst V. Kumar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.57).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,693,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,465,000 after purchasing an additional 331,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,009,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,174,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

