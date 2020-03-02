FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Lifted by Analyst

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $696.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.03.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

