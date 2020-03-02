FY2020 EPS Estimates for Orthofix Medical Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.