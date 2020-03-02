FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Increased by Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCO. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

