FY2020 EPS Estimates for Perficient, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Perficient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Perficient by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Perficient by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,790 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

