FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Increased by Analyst

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

