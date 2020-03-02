FY2020 EPS Estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWODY. ValuEngine downgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $30.52 on Monday. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

