FY2020 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.