FY2020 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered by Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of TD opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 85,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

