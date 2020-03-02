FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday.

TSE TCN opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.74. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

