FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Issued By Wedbush

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CCL opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Carnival has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

