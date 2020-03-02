FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conifer Holdings Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

