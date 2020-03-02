FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

VAC opened at $96.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,991 shares of company stock worth $9,270,832 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,442,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

