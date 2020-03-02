FY2021 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGP Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

