FY2022 Earnings Estimate for EnWave Corp Issued By Raymond James (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for EnWave in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.50 million.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$0.98 on Monday. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a market cap of $108.89 million and a P/E ratio of -51.58.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

