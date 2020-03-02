FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.