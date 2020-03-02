G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GIII. Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

