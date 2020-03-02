G.Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.82. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

