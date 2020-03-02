GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.12) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $211.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $274.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

