GAMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $545,224.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $545,224.00 and approximately $103,999.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00496868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.05 or 0.06440428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

