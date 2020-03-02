GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $19,141.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Crex24, HitBTC and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00683247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007407 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, BitBay, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

