Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Acquires $110,250.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 93,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,839. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 523,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

