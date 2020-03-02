Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,293.60 ($17.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,352.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,216.87. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 820 ($10.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.93.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.92), for a total transaction of £35,997.50 ($47,352.67). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). Insiders have sold a total of 98,975 shares of company stock valued at $130,325,788 in the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

