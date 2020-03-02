Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

GAP stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after buying an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after buying an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,070,000 after buying an additional 107,818 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

