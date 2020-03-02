GAPS Price Down 3% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. GAPS has a market capitalization of $61.72 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00069875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000835 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,872.95 or 1.00454153 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064833 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001387 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

