Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.81 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

