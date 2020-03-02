Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $52.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.