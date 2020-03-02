Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $81.39 on Monday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

