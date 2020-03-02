Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $418.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,341.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,466.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,421,936 shares of company stock valued at $346,822,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

