Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $711.03 Million Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lowered its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,374,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,824 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 5.5% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 0.72% of Unilever worth $711,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

UN stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

