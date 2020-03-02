Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 0.16% of Crane worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

CR opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

